How to block spam calls and text messages on Android and iPhone

You check your phone excitedly when you hear the sound of an incoming text message, but it’s only a spam message sent to you by a spammer trying to trick you into clicking a link, opening an attachment, contacting a number, or doing something else that will get you into trouble. Here we shall give a brief information about how to block spam calls and annoying text messages.

There is a way to block the calls and messages from endless injury lawyers, fraudulent IT specialists, or irritating ex. In recent years, major carriers and phone manufacturers have stepped up their efforts to block unsolicited calls and messages, so let’s have a look at how you may effectively block them.

Block and Report

First and foremost, there is a distinction to be made between spammers and scammers. You may occasionally receive unsolicited calls and texts from a company with which you have done business or a charity to which you have given. If you believe the call is from a genuine source, you have the right to seek to be removed from the list. Good businesses will (hopefully) follow your instructions.

If possible, do not answer any calls from numbers you are unfamiliar with. Callers who have something important to say will almost certainly leave a message. Unfortunately, persons who have businesses or interests that involve a lot of calls from unknown numbers will be unable to use this method.

Block Spam Calls and Text messages on iPhone

Tap ‘Recents’ in the Phone app, then the Information icon next to the number or contact you’d like to block.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Block This Caller.

Tap the Info icon next to the number, contact, or email address you wish to block in the FaceTime app, then scroll down to Block This Caller.

Open the conversation with the person you wish to block in the Messages app.

Then, at the top of the screen, hit the contact, then the Info icon, scroll down, and select Block This Caller.

Block Spam Text messages and Calls on Android