How to Register for Free for Pakistan’s Biggest Tech and Freelancing Conference

Connected Pakistan Conference 22, Pakistan’s Biggest Tech & Freelancing Conference will be held at the University of South Asia Barki Road, Lahore on Friday, October 21st. It is a three-day conference and more than 30,000 participants are expected to participate. In this article, we will tell you how to register for free for Pakistan’s Biggest Tech and Freelancing Conference

The conference will consist of motivational talks, workshops, outdoor activities, and networking opportunities. However, the goal is to create an inspiring environment for freelancers, students, and entrepreneurs. The conference will focus on e-commerce; eBay, Amazon, Etsy lounge, accelerator freelancer lounge, connected empower lounge, content creators lounge, and game & app development lounge.

The conference is free. However, there are some specialized training lounges for VIP passes to access. The VIP Networking dinner is also planned to connect with CEOs, Founders, IT Tech Experts, and Startups where you can enjoy the most delicious food of Lahore at Greater Iqbal Park. Moreover, you can also enjoy Shahi Baghi rides and Water and Light Show under the symbolic Minar-e-Pakistan.

How to Register for Free for Pakistan’s Biggest Tech and Freelancing Conference

If you want to enrol for free at the conference, you have to click here

A form will appear, and you have to enter all the basic information including your name, email, CNIC, and phone number.

After adding all the information you have to enter the “submit” button.

Now you are registered for free for the conference.

These are the services the Free Pass users will get

Main auditorium access

Workshops

Participation certificate

Check Also: Twitter’s Developer Conference Returns after a Seven-Year Break

VIP Pass Registration:

If you want to get access to more services, you have to pay PKR 15,000. You can pay through Faysal Bank or Mezan Bank. These are the service, VIP users will get

3 Days VIP Pass

Reserved Seating

Speaker Level Access

Specialized Training Lounges

Training Certificates

Social Media Announcement

Lunch (3 Days)

To get the VIP Pass, click here

Full Access Pass Registration:

If you want to avail all the services, you have to pay PKR 30,000. These are the services Full Access Pass users will get

VIP Networking Dinner

3 Days VIP Pass

Reserved Seating

Speaker Level Access

Specialized Training Lounges

Training Certificates

Social Media Announcement

Live Theatre, Music & Comedy Shots

Lunch (3 Days)

To get this pass, click here

See also: PTA Successfully Organizes Consumer Conference 2022 in Islamabad