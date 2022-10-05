How to turn on ‘Do not track’ request to Stop Google Chrome data tracking

Whenever a user uses Google Chrome to search for something on the internet, the different websites used on it collect users’ sensitive data and track their devices. Since the browser has default settings that are switched on for Google Chrome data tracking features, many websites are able to track users’ devices to track their information.

Google Chrome Data Tracking Feature- How its Tracks User’s Information

When a website receives users’ data, it can decide what it will do with it. For example, for some users who opt for “Do not track” requests, their data is also gathered by websites but this browsing information is used to enhance security, offer content, services, advertisements, and recommendations, and for reporting statistics.

Telling about this, Google said: