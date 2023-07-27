How vivo is Making a Mark in Smartphone Customer Service in Pakistan

vivo has gained a strong reputation in the Pakistani market for its innovative smartphones across the X, V and Y series. These devices have set new standards in terms of performance, design, camera capabilities, and overall user experience. vivo is also loved for its exceptional customer service, which has garnered immense popularity among users. In this review, I am eager to share my personal experience and emphasize why I recommend vivo’s customer services to fellow Pakistani consumers.

Recently, I clumsily dropped my vivo smartphone from the first-floor gallery of a building while trying to capture the sunrise on its marvelous camera. My first thought? There goes my beautiful smartphone and since I hadn’t backed up my smartphone data for almost a month, I’ve probably lost all my important data and memorable files from the previous month. I rushed downstairs to take a stock of the damage done and found that there were a few cracks on the screen because of the impact, and my phone’s display was malfunctioning. Still, less damage compared to what I had expected, I thought to myself. Then came the thoughts of what I would need to do to fix this, and whether this damage is even fixable. Clearly, due to the display issue, I couldn’t just manage it for a few days. The exhausting thoughts of having to visit a service center, the unavoidability of it, the poor and unprofessional service I’ll most probably receive at the outlet and the hours I might have to spend there without my smartphone were enough to ruin my wonderful morning and the promising day.

Soon, I rushed to vivo’s customer service center to get my smartphone recovered. Luckily for me, my phone had chosen the perfect day to fall off the balcony, as vivo marks the third Monday-Wednesday of each month as ‘Service Day’!

vivo Customer Service in Pakistan

A representative explained to me the benefits I can accrue as part of vivo’s initiative to improve the standards of customer experience in the country which included things like free smartphone cleaning and disinfecting, system recovery & software upgrades, flash repairs, free of labor costs maintenance, and the provision of protective stickers among other things. The representative was surprisingly courteous and proficient in his communication, and upon hearing about the quick repair time, I was relieved, but still skeptical.

The representative examined my smartphone and explained that I was eligible to avail the quick repair service wherein vivo covers the labor costs for the repairs while only retaining charges for any parts that are replaced, to which I quickly complied. Over the next hour, since I did not have much to do, my technology enthusiast instincts kicked in and I had the opportunity to speak to a few more vivo users such as me, about their experience with the brand and such. Most people I spoke to had only positive things to say about their experience with the brand, and I recall thinking that I hadn’t seen these levels of brand affinity in our country in a long time. I was also treated with refreshments during my waiting period.

After an hour, I was informed that my phone had been repaired and I must confess, I was still a tad bit skeptical at this point as this experience had surpassed my expectations. The representative calmly demonstrated the fixes they had performed, and I was more than pleased to see that my smartphone was functioning just like before.

vivo’s quick customer service is a game changer, and the repair performed on my device was not only prompt but effective – as if nothing had happened to it. Additionally, they also updated my smartphone with free system and software upgrades, to ensure I have an optimal experience. My phone was meticulously cleaned and disinfected, and the free phone cover and protective film that they applied on my device were the cherries on the top of this gratifying, professional experience. I was also informed that these complimentary services are provided on the third Monday through Wednesday of every month.

Overall, the outlet was clean, provisioned with advanced amenities and had a comfortable ambience, the staff was professional and courteous, and the service was swift and efficient, clearly showcasing vivo’s dedication towards ensuring complete customer satisfaction. I must say I was thoroughly impressed and the positive reviews of all the people I spoke with were substantiated through my own experience.

