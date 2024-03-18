Vivo T3 5G Revealed with Dimensity 7200 Chipset

Earlier in the month, a leak unveiled that Vivo’s forthcoming smartphone, the T3 5G, would be equipped with the Dimensity 7200 processor. Vivo has now officially confirmed this through its latest teaser for the device.

The teaser not only confirms the presence of the Dimensity 7200 chipset in the Vivo T3 5G but also reveals its impressive AnTuTu score, surpassing 734K+. According to Vivo, this establishes it as the “Fastest in the Segment.” Manufactured on a 4nm architecture, the SoC boasts a top clock speed of 2.8 GHz.

Earlier leaks hinted at the inclusion of a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor in the Vivo T3 5G, accompanied by a 2MP bokeh lens and a Flicker sensor aimed at minimizing flickering under indoor lighting scenarios. For selfie enthusiasts, a 16MP front-facing camera is anticipated. However, the company will soon disclose further details regarding the camera specifications.

Additionally, reports suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centrally located punch hole for the front camera. This display is expected to offer Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

Regarding other specifications, the Vivo T3 is rumored to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 44W FlashCharge technology. It may also include dual stereo speakers and a microSD card slot capable of supporting up to 1TB of additional storage.

For durability, reports suggest that the phone will feature an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, providing some level of protection against dust and water splashes. Moreover, it is expected to support 10 5G bands compatible with Indian carriers.

The Vivo T3 is rumored to be available in two color options: Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue. These variants may vary slightly in dimensions and weight, offering users some aesthetic choices