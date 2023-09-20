Huawei Appears to Be Reviving Its Smartphone Segment with Midrange 5G Phone Launch

The Chinese tech giant Huawei smartphone segment has been facing a decline after the US imposed sanctions on the company. However, now it seems like the company is reviving again and overcoming the sanctions. Reuters recently reported that Huawei may roll out a mid-range 5G phone next month. It is one of the signs that the Chinese company is overcoming U.S. sanctions. The authorities in the U.S. have restricted Huawei’s access to chipmaking tools necessary for manufacturing the most advanced handset models, with the company only able to roll out limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

According to the source, Huawei may roll out a 5G version of its mid-ranged Nova around October or November, citing industrial supply chain sources.

However, on the other hand, Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. The company launched the Mate 60 Pro smartphone with little advertising or prior notice last month. Research firms discovered that it is powered by a locally made 7-nm chipset which is 5G capable. It would mark a breakthrough in China’s efforts to establish its domestic chip ecosystem.

Huawei’s last Nova model supported 4G and costs around 2,400 yuan($329) domestically, while the Mate 60 Pro, costs around 6,999 yuan. We anticipate that the company will provide more details on the Mate 60 Pro at a product launch event next week.

Also read: