Huawei Launches Flagship Devices in the UAE

With pre-orders starting May 10, the devices are available from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores, and select retailers across the country. New products were introduced during the Huawei UAE Consumer Business Group’s flagship product launch event in Dubai. These included the Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei Mate X3, Huawei MatePad Pro 11-inch 2023, and the Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MateBook D 14-inch laptops.

“We have showcased a promising return with the back-to-back launches of flagship line-ups, including the Huawei Mate 50 Pro last year and the Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei Mate X3 today,”

-Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer BG, Middle East, and Africa.

The future still holds many obstacles, but we will continue to put resources into research and development and focus on expanding our presence in the MEA region. Huawei will continue to pursue growth in international markets, and the company is dedicated to establishing itself as a premier worldwide brand. We’re excited to provide our local consumers with a world-class, cutting-edge user experience on all these cutting-edge gadgets.



Huawei P60

There is a 48-megapixel Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera included in the P60 Pro’s Ultra Lighting XMAGE Camera system. Users are able to capture high-quality images of distant subjects in low light, with accurate color rendering and sharp focus.

It has the biggest F1.4 physical aperture of any mainstream camera, allowing for surprisingly bright photos even in dim environments, thanks to its Ultra Lighting Main Camera. With the help of the company’s XD Fusion Texture Engine, the camera is able to record stunningly detailed images in a wide range of lighting settings thanks to this abundant light.

Kunlun Glass, included in the phone, is made to endure normal wear and tear. High-temperature nanocrystal formation has been used to improve the drop resistance of this glass by a factor of ten. The Kunlun Glass and IP68 water resistance make this phone as long-lasting as it is fashionable.

The smartphone’s pre-order in the UAE begins on May 10 for a starting price of Dhs3,999 and includes gifts worth Dhs1,530. It will be offered in two premium finishes: Rococo Pearl and Black.

The Huawei Mate X3

The Mate X3 is a large-screen foldable smartphone that, in terms of weight and thickness, represents a quantum leap forward for the category. At 11.08mm when folded and 5.3mm when unfolded, it is the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone.

The phone weighs just a feathery 239 grams, another impressive feature. By using ultra-light and robust aluminum and ultra-light carbon fiber, it achieves revolutionary weight reduction.

The rounded, quad-curve body additionally contributes to the smooth grip. The phone’s Kunlun Glass external screen and impact-resistant folding inner screen are also major advancements in durability. The smartphone is sturdy and secure thanks to its cutting-edge glass technology.

The Mate X3 has great imaging capabilities because of the Ultra Vision XMAGE camera. The Mate X3’s trio of cameras—a 50 MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, a 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and a 12 MP Periscope Telephoto Camera with 5x optical zoom—enable it to take stunning photos in any environment.

Pre-orders for the smartphone begin on May 10 for Dhs7,299 plus Dhs2,430 in free bonuses in either green vegan leather or black feather sand glass.

All products may be purchased via the official online store, branded Experience Stores, and select merchants in the United Arab Emirates. Also soon to be available in the UAE are the two most anticipated flagship smartphones of the year:

The MateBook X Pro

The MateBook X Pro is a high-performance laptop computer made for those who need portability without sacrificing power. The laptop’s 1.26 kg weight is due to its magnesium alloy metal chassis.

This laptop’s 13th-generation Intel Core CPU and 30W Performance Mode give it unrivaled processing power. Colors seem true and sharp on the 14.2-inch, 3.1K real-color FullView display. TÜV Rheinland’s Eye Comfort 3.0 Certification is another accomplishment.

The device will soon be available in the UAE for Dhs7,999.

Huawei MateBook D14

The MateBook D 14 is an attractive laptop that is equipped with a robust Intel Core i7-1360P engine, making light work of even the most time-consuming activities. The innovative Metaline Antenna 2.0 guarantees exceptional connectivity, boosting productivity and cooperation, and its 180-degree hinge allows for a wide range of uses.

The laptop has a 14-inch screen with anti-glare technology, a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90%. Built with a strong aluminum alloy frame, it weighs only 1.39 kg and measures up to 15.9 mm in thickness while displaying a sleek, modern minimalist style.

The price of the laptop will begin at Dhs 2,899 in the United Arab Emirates.

The 11-inch Huawei MatePad Pro

The new Huawei MatePad 11-inch has a 120 Hz Huawei FullView Eye-Protect Display, making it perfect for entertainment and creativity thanks to its fluid visuals, quick touch controls, and low-latency handwriting input. The tablet has earned the TÜV Rheinland seal of approval for its low blue light and flicker-free technology, guaranteeing the highest level of safety for the eyes.

The device’s compatibility with the M-Pencil (2nd generation) and Smart Keyboard further improves efficiency. They revolutionize the way we use styluses and keyboards.

In response to a question on how the drop in worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1 2023 has affected Huawei’s sales and market share, Peak Yin, UAE country manager at Huawei Consumer Business Group replied, “From 2022 Q1 to 2023 Q1, the sales of our flagship smartphones and wearables above $300 have been welcomed by users in the region and increased by 50 percent.”

“Our flagship smartphone rollout is back to how it used to be. Our brand new P60 Pro was released in the first part of 2023. The new Mate series will be released in the summer or fall of this year. So we are almost back where we started.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the dedication of our consumers and media collaborators, without whom none of this would have been possible. Despite setbacks over the previous three years, we are committed to investing heavily in R&D and new product development.”

Yin continued by discussing the measures the company has taken in response to the falling demand for cell phones. He said,

We have shown a promising comeback with our back-to-back introductions of flagship lines like the Huawei Mate 50 Pro last year, the Huawei P60 Pro, and the Huawei Mate X3.

Huawei wants to keep working toward its vision of a digitally linked world

Since its release, the Mate 50 series has had significant success in China, the MENA region, and other international markets. We’re feeling really assured now. Sales of the Huawei P60 series and Mate X3 in China have blown past projections this year as well.

Huawei’s foldable phone is one of the first on the market, and it can be folded in three different ways: horizontally, vertically, and externally. We have the most advanced folding technology and the most templates available. In China, Huawei’s foldable phone sales now account for more than half of the market. Huawei produces about half of the world’s foldable smartphones.

In order to capture the super moon scene and view the invisible, the P60 Pro is equipped with the greatest light input periscope telephoto camera in the industry. With the P60 Pro Rococo Pearl, we were able to employ eco-friendly materials to successfully recreate the one-of-a-kind feel.

Huawei’s Mate X3 is the most compact foldable smartphone with a huge display. The large-screen folding phone has never before been smaller or lighter. The Mate X3 is dependable at the same time. Non-Newtonian fluid materials are being employed for the first time on mobile devices. It quadrupled the inner screen’s ability to withstand impacts. Both the inner and outside screens are made with dependable Kunlun glass.

