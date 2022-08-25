Huawei Mate 50 Series Gets Certified By 3C

We all know that Huawei is preparing to launch the highly anticipated Mate 50 Series on September 6. It is pretty obvious that the company has decided to launch Huawei Mate 50 Series on the same day Apple is expected to have the launch event of the iPhone 14 series. Is Huawei going to give tough competition to Apple? Time will tell. Recently, the Mate 50 series got certified at 3C with 66W fast charging, to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Upcoming Huawei Mate 50 Series Will Flaunt Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

According to the latest reports, the 3C certification lists three unique models including Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 Porsche Design. In addition to that, these models are listed to support charging speeds of up to:

66W (11V @ 6A)

10W (5V @ 2A)

40W (10V @ 4A)

Another report from Digital Chat Station surfaced via Weibo that the Huawei Mate 50E model will also be a part of the series that will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G. On the other hand, the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro are said to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to My Drivers’ supply chain sources, the Mate 50 series is expected to use 4G-only solutions. As, per design, the Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS are expected to use notched displays.

If we talk about the camera department, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is expected to sport a variable aperture assembly on its main camera. These kinds of similar implementations have been seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 series in which the camera could choose either a f.1.7 aperture or adjust to f/2.4. Samsung had also only implemented variable aperture on two generations of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships. The company chooses the optimal aperture depending on the shooting conditions.

Huawei has announced that it will hold a launch event for the Mate 50 series on September 6. The good part of the news is that we will also see Huawei’s own XMage imaging engine replacing the camera’s Leica branding since the two’s partnership ended. Huawei is also expected to unveil a 12.4-inch MatePad Pro at the event. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!

