Finally, after two years, Huawei is planning to launch the Mate 50 series. Huawei officially revealed the launch date of the Mate 50 series which is September 6. Hopefully, the series will include two smartphones, Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. However, some reports are claiming that there will be Mate 50 RS version as well. Moreover, it will be Huawei’s first flagship lineup that will launch after the end of its partnership with Leica.

Huawei Mate 50 Series is Officially Launching Next Month without Leica Lens

The phones will reportedly also feature an NPU from HiSilicon for the XMAGE processing, an in-house replacement for the camera tech co-developed with Leica. According to the reports, all three models will feature a switchable aperture – f/1.4 and f/4 – for the 50MP main cam. On the Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS that should be an IMX800, on the vanilla model it should be the IMX766 instead. All three models will have a telephoto lens, but its specs are unclear, same goes for the ultra-wide. As for the selfie camera, there will be a 13MP unit with a 3D sensor for face unlock on the Pro and RS models.

All three phones will come with 66W fast charging for the 4,500mAh batteries on the Pro and RS. Whereas, the vanilla model will have a 4,400mAh battery with the same charging support as its siblings.

According to the rumours, the Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 RS will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Other than the vanilla model, the remaining two models will come with 5G connectivity. Additionally, the Pro and RS models will pack 12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage. Whereas, the vanilla Mate 50 will have 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage.

We will get official information about the phones in the coming month. So stay tuned.

