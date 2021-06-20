I must say due to the Hauwei-US trade war, Huawei is struggling hard to get back its position in the market. The company is continuously introducing new product keeping in mind the need of its customers. Huawei has just launched a tablet for young kids, Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition. The tablet shares some same specs as its sibling MatePad T 10s.

The tab is powered by a Kirin 710A chipset. It has a 9.7” IPS LCD with 1,280 x 800 px resolution. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 and comes with 2 GB of RAM. Moreover, it comes in two storage options – 16 or 32 GB. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition is Now Live

It has a brightly coloured exterior to attract the kids. Also, it is covered with an anti-shock case made out of food-grade silicone. If you don’t want this case, you can also remove it.

Moreover, the tablet has a 5,100 mAh battery with a slow 5W charger (USB-C) included. Interestingly enough, this tablet has full LTE connectivity. It also supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and has a GPS receiver. There are two speakers and a 2 MP front-facing camera that can be used for video calls. There’s also a 5 MP camera on the back. There are also kid-friendly apps and features in the tab.

The tablet is initially available in Indonesia and is available for pre-order at a price of $200. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

