Huawei P60 Pro to Arrive with Apple’s Dynamic Island Design & HarmonyOS v3.1

The tech giant Huawei is anticipated to launch the P60 pro on March 23 along with a new HarmonyOS, v3.1. In this regard, a design sketch published on Weibo reveals the front of the Huawei P60 Pro and provides additional information about the rear side of the phone.

Adopting Apple’s Dynamic Island Design

Reportedly, one aspect is quite clear Huawei will join Realme in adopting Apple’s Dynamic Island design. The module will combine a front-facing camera with a depth sensor, similar to what the P40 had. The depth sensor had been removed from the P50. On the other hand, the HarmonyOS, v3.1 is expected to enable support for notifications and shortcuts for Dynamic Island to operate with the new design.

The rear of the P60 Pro will include a two-tiered camera island; the upper circular element will extend to offer the main module more space, while the below rectangle element will house the remaining cameras.

Specifications of the Huawei P60 Pro:

According to leaked specifications, the primary camera will sport a 50MP Sony IMX888 sensor, along with 50MP IM858 ultra-wide and 64MP OV64B telephoto sensors (3.5x). Last week, Huawei CEO Richard Yu provided a camera sample from the tele lens. This camera island should also contain a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor and the XMAGE logo, which denotes Huawei’s in-house image processing pipeline.

Other specifications include a 6.6-inch QHD+ display with curved edges if the schematic is to be believed. The P60 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4G variant with a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

