Huawei Watch Ultimate: The Biggest Rival Of Apple Watch Ultra

Do you know where Huawei got the inspiration for its newly announced Watch Ultimate? The answer is Apple Watch Ultra and now, we even see the similarity in the price tag too. The highly anticipated Huawei Watch Ultimate is one of the biggest rivals of the Apple Watch Ultra that will retail in the UK and Europe for €749 / £700 for the expedition black color and €899 / £800 for the voyage blue variant.
Is Huawei Watch Ultimate A Jab At Apple Watch Ultra??
The point worth mentioning here is that the Huawei ban is still kicking in the US in 2023 that’s why this Huawei Watch will not make its way to people residing in the US. Some of the worth mentioning about Huawei Watch features are as follows:
- Niche diving and expedition features including a set of safety stops and decompression reminders.
- A new physical button allows users to launch directly into diving and expedition modes.
- A night mode watch face that brings bright orange text on an all-black background to read more easily in the dark.
- Dual-frequency GPS.
- “Marking points” to log points of interest and find your way back while hiking.
- An upcoming update will add custom and “intelligent power management” for longer battery life.
- An extra-long strap for diving purposes.
The Watch Ultimate seems the closest competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra in a single smartwatch. The silicon giant doesn’t even recommend dives beyond 40 meters for Watch Ultra, however, Huawei says the Watch Ultimate can go down to 110 meters. It has been EN13319-certified. The company claims the Watch Ultimate can remain alive for up to two weeks off a single charge. Even though, Huawei users can go from zero to 100 percent battery in 60 minutes and 25 percent in 10 minutes. Let me tell you that Huawei’s proprietary OS doesn’t boast the most robust app ecosystem, however, there is some improvement on that front.
