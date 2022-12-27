Hurray! OnePlus 11 Is All Set To Make Its Debut Much Earlier Than You Expected

Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 very soon. We have been getting leaks and rumors regarding this highly anticipated handset for many months. The handset also surfaced on the benchmark sites revealing some promising features and specs. Today, we have come to know that the smartphone is going to launch in China much earlier than we expected. The Oneplus 11 Launch Date in China is set to be January 4. However, the global debut will take place on Feb 7.

Advertisement

Oneplus 11 Launch In China Confirmed

Along with the China launch date, some of the specs of the upcoming OnePlus 11 that were previously leaked have also been confirmed. First of all, the OnePlus 11 is going to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for QHD+ resolution. Its display is not going to be curved. The phone will have a flat display. The device’s display would support a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phone will come with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it will run Android 13 out of the box with OxygenOS 13. It will come along with 12GB and 16GB RAM options. together with Onboard storage of 512GB.

Advertisement

A 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging will keep its lights on. Now, if we talk about the cameras, there will be three at the rear:

a main 50MP camera powered by the Sony IMX890 sensor

a 48MP ultra wide-angle

a 32MP telephoto camera

A hole-punch selfie snapper at the top left of the display will be also making an appearance. Reports claim that Hasselblad will once again have a role in the development of the camera system. No doubt, it will be delivering some of its classic film magic to image processing color science. The smartphone potentially made a record-breaking score at AnTuTu that can put the upcoming highly anticipated handset at the top of AnTuTu’s performance chart. So are you guys excited to meet the AnTuTu King?

Also Read: OnePlus 11 Makes Record-Breaking Strides At AnTuTu (phoneworld.com.pk)