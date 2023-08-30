Hytera, Jazz Partner to Launch Push to Talk Business Communication Solution

Hytera Communications and Jazz, have partnered to empower businesses with an instant push to-talk over cellular (PoC) communication solution.

The Push to Talk over Cellular (PoC) solution, also called Jazz Biz Walkie Talkie, is a mission-critical service that comes with an advanced set of features to facilitate group communication across locations and a nationwide dispersed workforce. It’s a cloud[1]based GSM-enabled solution that offers instant yet cost-effective communication over 3G and 4G networks.

“Our partnership with Hytera is set to transform business communications in Pakistan, empowering industries to achieve an instant, safe, and reliable communication solution to achieve enhanced operational efficiency,” said Khurram Riaz, Vice President Marketing & Products at Jazz. “By harnessing our strong 4G network coverage and the power of Hytera PoC solution, businesses get more power to connect with more devices and larger group sizes nationwide on the Jazz super 4G network with Jazz Biz Walkie Talkie.”

“Digitalization is crucial in Pakistan’s steps to economic growth and how people work. PoC helps ensure businesses communicate as best as they can, and therefore we’re looking forward to building on this partnership with Jazz,” said Ken Dai, general manager of Hytera Pakistan.

The alliance centers on Hytera Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) solution, comprising the Hytera Hytalk platform, along with PNC360S, PNC380, PNC460 and MNC360 rugged PoC radios. Synchronized seamlessly with Jazz’s expansive network coverage, the solution offers immediate push-to-talk functionality and supplementary value-added services to a diverse range of industries including transportation, logistics, retail, security, energy,

utilities, construction, hospitality, and manufacturing, among others. Some of the benefits of the PoC solution include cost-efficient nationwide push-to-talk reach, strategic dispatching and precision location tracking, centralized governance and exhaustive logging, and heightened workforce safety. The solution has been well received by many customers since its launch on Jazz’s platform, with notable customers from a wide range of industries.

Also Read: JazzCash to Enable QR Transactions at Shell Sites Nationwide