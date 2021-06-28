For any country, technology plays a vital role in describing the strength of that country in accordance with the digital world. Today everything is being done using technology. Internet is the mainstream of technology. We can book our tickets within no time just by surfing through the internet. Banking can be managed completely online. That is why development in technology ensures that the state is strong enough to conquer its digital rivals.

ICT Sector Playing Vital Role in Digital Future of Pakistan

In short, every country’s digital future depends on the strength of its technology. The same is the case with Pakistan. Pakistan has accomplished a lot in technical terms, but many other countries like America, India, and Russia, etc. are ahead of Pakistan in the digital world. Pakistan can only compete with these countries by strengthening its technology (ICT).

Fortunately, the ICT sectors in Pakistan are doing great work to extend their technological ideas and implementations. Many software companies and big firms are playing an important and impactful role in the upbringing of technology in Pakistan. ISPs and Telecom players are helping the country to accelerate in the pace towards Digital Pakistan so that pride increment in an IT-based economy can be ensured in Pakistan.

Wateen Telecom is one of the biggest ICT players in Pakistan leading in the technology world. In the ICT sector, Wateen Enterprise is considered a leading player in the development of technology in Pakistan. The digital journey can become better, faster, easier, and worthy at the same time if Pakistan gets connected with the ICT players like Wateen Enterprise, ISPs, and other Telecom players.

