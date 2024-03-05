The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has once again summoned the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman in the case regarding audio leaks. Justice Babar Sattar presided over the hearing of petitions filed by Mian Najam-us-Saqib, son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, and Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, concerning the leakage of their audio conversations.

Representing the PTA, Irfan Qadir appeared before the court, along with Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director General Fawad Asadullah, who submitted a written statement from journalist Mazhar Abbas. Another journalist, Asif Bashir Chaudhary, filed a response on behalf of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

IHC Again Summons PTA Chairman in Audio Leaks Case

Justice Sattar inquired about the whereabouts of the PTA chairman, to which the lawyer responded that he was in Barcelona and would return in a few days. The judge then questioned why the PTA was denying legal interception despite having previously submitted a reply indicating otherwise. He expressed concern over the inconsistency in the PTA’s stance.

Lawyer Qadir argued that the PTA had not authorized anyone to record the audio and emphasized the existence of a specific mechanism for such permissions.

The IB DG stated that they neither confirm nor deny the issue of phone tapping, citing their surveillance of individuals deemed as threats to the state’s integrity.

The court, unsatisfied with the PTA’s responses, summoned the PTA chairman for the next hearing and postponed further proceedings.

Mian Najam, represented by his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen advocate, argued that the conversation between two private individuals does not fall under Parliament’s jurisdiction. They contended that the government has no authority to record private conversations and conduct surveillance on citizens without legal grounds.

The case underscores the delicate balance between national security and individual privacy, highlighting the need for clear legal frameworks to govern surveillance practices.

