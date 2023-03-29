In a bid to Bring 5G, Telcos Ask Govt to Offer 5G Spectrum Free for 5 Years

Advertisement

Recently, we published an informational article in which we provide information regarding alternate ways that government can use to bring 5G to Pakistan. Now, it appears that the telecom industry is following a similar path. The telecom industry has reportedly submitted a set of demands to the government, including a request for a free 5G spectrum for a period of five years and an exemption of taxes on 5G devices.

According to a source, the industry has also proposed the auctioning of the 5G spectrum in the country after five years, once the technology’s use cases have been fully deployed.

In addition to these requests, the industry has requested that the federal government implement a restriction on the domestic production and importation of 2G/3G handsets. Despite receiving these suggestions, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is unable to take any action on its own.

While the PTA has received these recommendations, it cannot make any decisions on its own. The government of Pakistan will issue a policy directive for the rollout of 5G in the country, and PTA will hire a consultant to provide recommendations on the technology, based on the government’s policy directions.

However, the Minister for information technology and telecom has already indicated a potential delay in the launch of 5G due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country and the restrictions on LCs. The original launch date of 5G was set for June 2023, however, it seems like a utopian picture. The Minister now says that the launch of 5G may be delayed due to the current crisis. Despite this setback, the government is still aiming to launch 5G later this year.

The Minister has already stated that the upcoming 5G auction should be low-priced and industry-friendly, and the Auction Advisory Committee will decide on the 5G auction based on reports from PTA’s consultant. Overall, the future of 5G in Pakistan remains uncertain, but the government and industry stakeholders are working together to establish a viable path forward.

