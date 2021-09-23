India EXPOSED in cancellation of New Zealand cricket team’s tour

India EXPOSED !

The shocking abandonment of the New Zealand cricket team’s tour to Pakistan was caused by fake news created by India, claimed Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday, describing the scheme as part of a fifth generation cyberwarfare against Pakistan.

How it all started….

Fake Facebook Account

Speaking at a press conference with Federal Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid, Fawad stated that the threatening email was produced using a secure provider, Proton mail, and that Pakistan has asked Interpol for assistance in future investigations. He explained that on August 19, a Facebook post was circulated on the social media from a fake account created in the name of Ehsanullah Ehsan (former spokesman of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) asking the New Zealand Cricket Board and the govt not to send the team to Pakistan, as a plan had been made to target the New Zealand team, but the post was not found on Facebook.

The article on ‘Sunday Guardian’

Two days later, Abhinandan Mishra, the Bureau Chief of the “Sunday Guardian” (Indian newspaper), wrote an article titled “New Zealand Cricket Team May Face Terrorist Attack in Pakistan,” which was based on the same bogus post from Ehsan Ullah Ehsan (now deleted).

According to the government brief, Mishra was also in communication with Amrullah Saleh, the former Afghan Vice President, prior to the publishing of the article.

Pakistan unveils systematic plan to sabotage #blackcaps tour – #fake FB post of ex TTP threatens not to go for #NZvPAK Indian paper warns abt #terrorist attack 2nd threat email sent from Indian mobile phone on SIM issued by Reliance JIO @fawadchaudhry @ShkhRasheed #APPNews pic.twitter.com/eGSJbCK4xR — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) September 22, 2021

Fake Email

Surprisingly, the email account was created at 01:05 a.m. on August 24, and the email was sent at 11:59 a.m. on the same day, according to Chaudhry. Because no additional activity was discovered from the same account, it was apparent that the email was produced on purpose. Despite all the efforts, the New Zealand trip did not affected and the squad landed in Pakistan on September 11 and 12 through two chartered flights.

On September 13 and 14, the squad practised at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, although no danger notice was issued.

RELATED: #PakVsNZ trends on Twitter and here’s how Netizens are trolling India

What Happened on September 17th

He stated that on September 17, the New Zealand team/government expressed fears about the reported viable threat and unilaterally decided to cancel the tour without revealing details of the threat, while the next day, Interpol Wellington notified Interpol Islamabad about the receipt of a threatening email to the New Zealand Police from [email protected] at 06:25am (NZ time), requesting further probe. He further stated that the threatening email was received by the New Zealand Police at 06:25am on September 18, according to Pakistan Standard Time 23:25. (11:25pm on September 17).

He further stated that the email address [email protected] was created at 18:10 hours on September 17 (UTC); 2310 hours PST.

He also disclosed that the email was sent from a connected device in India through VPN, displaying Singapore’s IP address or location. He went on to say that the gadget RMX 1971 (Realme) utilised 13 email IDs, with the exception of Hamza Afridi, all of which had Indian/Hindi names.

Minister further added that India EXPOSED and the social media co-relationship and exploitation showed that the potential user of this email ID is an Indian Omparkash Mishra from Mumbai.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is in communication with Interpol/Proton Mail to learn more about the mails.