Indonesia-Pakistan B2B online portal launches in the country

An Indonesia-Pakistan B2B portal has been launched in the country to encourage increased trade between the two nations,. The Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad, and e-Commerce Gateway Pakistan Private Limited collaborated to create the platform.

The official website was launched by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Tugio.

The provincial minister, speaking at the inauguration event, said Pakistan and Indonesia had a great deal of potential, cultural and religious links, and a commitment to democratic ideals. “As the two greatest countries in the Islamic world, they stand united for their pro-democracy efforts.

The minister further added, “The Indonesia-Pakistan B2B preferential trade agreement (PTA) has been helpful for both nations’ private companies and important in concentrating growth in Pakistan. The two nations’ trade and investment levels have not kept up with global trends. Taking advantage of the PTA, there is a lot of untapped potential for expanding commerce. We have achieved substantial improvement in all key economic fronts as a consequence of the PTI government’s ambitious economic reforms; Pakistan’s economic development has improved despite the challenges of COVID-19″.

This initiative sought to provide a platform for the two nations’ business communities to exchange information that may lead to increased commercial transactions in sectors such as health, pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, textiles, and furniture.