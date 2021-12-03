Infinix Note 11 Pro Takes Extended Ram One Step Further Instantly Increase Ram From 8GB to 11GB with One Click

Using a smartphone for work and play has never been more important than it is today. Mobile offices, e-commence and heavy application usage is a major trend in the industry affecting purchasing decisions and Infinix is taking steps to ensure that consumers always have the power they need to get through their day right in their hands. According to App Annie, consumers demand for new apps and games globally is growing rapidly, up 7% YoY to 218 billion downloads. Mobile took over mindshare at 3.5 trillion hours on Android phones annually, which is the only channel with this reach and depth of engagement.

The importance of RAM

RAM (random access memory) is a major player in the customer purchasing journey and the everyday user knows they need a mobile phone with plenty of RAM. Mobile phones have two memories, RAM and ROM, which correspond to the memory and hard disk of a computer respectively. The memory is responsible for running programs and exchanging data, while the hard disk means the storage space where you can store photos, videos and other files. All programs in the phone run in RAM, therefore, read and write speed and capacity of RAM are crucial for the performance of the phone.

Countless smartphone users have encountered a scenario where the game is forced back and has to be reloaded only because users switch to social apps to replay messages during playing the game. This is the so-called “kill APP” which is caused by insufficient memory. With a larger running memory, users can run more apps simultaneously and quickly switch between apps without lag. This is a big deal for heavy users and especially gamers as more ram make the game run smoother, making the experience proudly more fun. RAM, however, increases the price significantly leading to a dilemma for customers wanting a phone with more ram but not having the budget to purchase it.

Infinix extended RAM for a butterly smooth experience

Infinix’s latest smartphone release, the NOTE 11 Pro featured a brand new feature featuring extended RAM technology, which allows the phones RAM to be boosted by 3GB in a single click – from 8GB to 11BG. This is a game-changer when you’re using more apps at a certain time and need a temporary boost in performance without compromising your daily battery life too much. Extended RAM technology means that a part of the ROM will be used to work as RAM when the RAM is not sufficient to ensure butterly smooth performance. Users can simply open it in the settings under -“Storage”-“MemFusion”.

With extended RAM technology enabled, the number of apps that the Infinix NOTE 11 Pro can run simultaneously is increased from 9 to 20. With the same 20 apps running, the average startup speed of applications can be increased by 60% to about 300ms in the Note 11 Pro. The phone can load games faster and ensure that users can get into games quickly even if they switch among multiple apps.

To achieve the best experience, Infinix adopts several innovations in extended RAM. Firstly, it adopts “dual swap partition technology” and “hot and cold pages identification algorithm” in the swapping algorithm, which marks hot and cold according to the memory page activity level and stores them in different swap partitions to reduce the erasure of storage devices. Compared to general memory fusion solutions, it reduces the read back rate and improves the responsiveness of commonly used apps. Secondly, Infinix also integrates an AI prediction algorithm, which predicts background apps that will not be used for a period of time, based on users’ regulations and saves them to the extended memory, greatly improving the probability of hot launch of apps.

The Infinix NOTE 11 Pro also features a more advanced UFS 2.2 flash memory, which uses write booster technology, providing faster storage speeds than traditional UFS 2.1, including an 8% increase in random write speed, 35% in random read speed, and 80% in sequential write speed.

Physical memory in Android phones has climbed from 1GB to 8GB in the past decade, and there are several flagship phones with 10GB or more. In contrast, Infinix adopts its own extended RAM technology on the basis of the increased physical memory, bringing users a more stable and smooth multi-application running experience through technology upgrades for the same attainable price.

Next generational technology isn’t beyond reach and Infinix is working hard to ensure several future devices have innovative technology that solves the daily issues consumers face at a convenient and attainable price point.