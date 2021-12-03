Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is now available to pre order on Daraz, first phone to feature MediaTek Helio G96 and 120Hz under 32k!

Infinix, the highest selling smartphone brand has now opened pre-orders for latest Infinix NOTE 11 Pro on Daraz.pk at a special-pre-order discounted price. Equipped with new MediaTek Helio G96 for ground-breaking performance and 6.95” 120 Hz Ultra fluid FHD+ Infinity display, Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is set to deliver exceptional speed and performance altogether. Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is now available to pre-order on Daraz.pk at discounted pre-order price of Rs 31,999 for a limited time only.

Latest MediaTek Helio G96 chipset incorporates two cores Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 which work in tandem to harness next-level intelligence, power packed gaming and reliable functionality even while multi-tasking. Apart from the chipset, Infinix NOTE 11 Pro features a massive 6.95’’ ultra-fluid FHD+ Infinity display along with 120 Hz refresh rate which delivers an unprecedented level of smoothness for all kinds of usage. It is available to pre-order in three on trend and unique colors namely: Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Mist Blue.

Infinix NOTE 11 Pro comes with an extended RAM feature through which RAM can be extended up to 11GB for storage and improvement in speed. In addition to this, Infinix NOTE 11 Pro features a 64 MP ultra-night main camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 13MP tele-camera with 30x digital zoom option for capturing the finest details in all pictures. Moreover, the 16MP selfie camera is night-vision enabled with a dual flash in order to capture vivid and bright selfies even in low lightning conditions.

The smartphone is powered by a massive battery of 5000mAh and a 33W charger which can easily be used for more than a single day by one time charge. Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is available to pre-order on daraz.pk at a discounted pre-order price of Rs 31,999 for a limited time only starting from 3rd Dec till 7th Dec.