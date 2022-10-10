Infinix Note 12 2023 Expected Specs and Price

Infinix Note 12 2023 is the upcoming mobile that is a great combination of functionality and style. It will be able lightweight, sleek and stylish phone in different colour options. This upcoming smartphone comes with an impressive set of specs, including a 4500mAh battery, compatibility for up to 45W fast cable charging, a high refresh rate AMOLED display, and many other features. Lets discuss the expected price and specs of the upcoming Infinix Note 12 2023.

Expected Specs of Infinix Note 12 2023

First of all, the phone will have a 6.7 inches display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels. It will have a higher refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The dimensions of the phone are 164.3 mm x 76.5 mm x 7.8 mm; and it will weigh approximately 192 grams. The Infinix 12 2023 will use the powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is already well known for its impressive performance.

For photography, Note 12 2023 will have a quad camera setup of a 108MP main camera, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP third lens. On the front, the Infinix Note 12’s a massive 60MP camera with an optical image stabilization feature to improve photography.

Infinix Note’s 12 2023 will have a 5000 mAh along with the support of 33W Fast Charging. We are not sure about the launching date of this phone, but according to the latest leaks, Note 12 2023 will launch in early 2023.

The other specs are WiFi – 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – v5.3, and 4G, 3G, 2G. Moreover, sensors on the smartphone might include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer.

Expected Price of Infinix Note 12 2023 In Pakistan

The smartphone price in Pakistan will likely to be Rs 48,000. As for the colour options, the phone may come in Blue, Grey, White colours.

