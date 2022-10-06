Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 Are Now Official

Just recently, Xiaomi unveiled its first smartphone with a 200MP main camera, 12T Pro. Now, Infinix brings its first 200MP camera phone. Infinix Zero Ultra brings the 1/1.22” Samsung HP1 sensor seen in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T Pro. The phone has come with some other impressive specs as well. You also get blazing fast 180W Thunder Charge which should do a full 0-100% charge in 12 minutes and MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 chipset. Inifinix also formally introduced its Zero 20 with an industry-first 60MP selfie cam with OIS.

Infinix Zero Ultra

As mentioned above, it is a flagship device with a 200MP primary camera. The phone can record up to 4K video at 30fps. You also get a 13MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor around the back. At the front, the phone houses a 32MP selfie cam inside a punch hole cutout.

The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits brightness. The phone uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Additionally, the phone runs Android 12 with Infinix XOS 12 on top. Infinix Zero Ultra has a 4,500 mAh battery with a double cell structure. The 180W Thunder Charge system brings 111 software and hardware security mechanisms to ensure optimal charging and prevent overheating. The charger uses GaN tech which helps cut down on size while also providing a high conversion.

Infinix Zero Ultra comes in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colours and retail is set at $520.

Infinix Zero 20

Infinix has also launched its first phone with a 60MP selfie camera with OIS and autofocus. The device targets vloggers and videographers and can record up to 1440p videos at 30fps from its front-facing cam.

Additionally, the phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate upfront. The back carries a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide module, and a 2MP depth helper. Infinix Zero 20 also runs Android 12 with XOS 12 on top. The battery comes in at 4,500 mAh and supports 45W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 20 is available in Gold and Gray in a single 8/256GB configuration. The phone will cost you around €460.

