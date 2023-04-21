Innovating to Meet the Evolving Needs of Pakistani Customers: A Discussion with Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan

vivo, a noteworthy player in the smartphone industry, has rapidly established itself as a leading brand in Pakistan in the last 5-years. The company’s customer-centric approach highlights its mission to provide cutting-edge technology to the masses and meet their ever-evolving needs. vivo continuously strives to innovate and push the limits of design, as demonstrated by its improvements in camera quality, fast charging technology, and other innovative features. The brand is dedicated to empowering customers who depend on smartphones for both professional and leisure purposes, adhering to the BENFEN philosophy and providing seamless access to the latest technology.
For this interview, we sat down with Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, the Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan. Given his expertise in developing brand strategies, we will explore how vivo has achieved success in Pakistan, by examining the key factors that have contributed to the brand’s growth in this market and discuss vivo’s approach to research and development. Moreover, we will scrutinize how the company understands and caters to the dynamic preferences of its target audience and evaluate some of the key innovations that vivo has implemented in Pakistan to add value beyond product sales.
Looking at vivo’s journey in Pakistan, what do you think are the key factors that contributed to the company’s success in this market?
I believe that vivo’s success in Pakistan can be attributed to several key factors. First and foremost, since coming into the market in 2017, the company’s customer-centric approach has played a significant role in its success. Our mission to bring cutting-edge technology to the consumers and meet the evolving needs of our customers has resonated well with the Pakistani market. We also prioritize our offline presence in the country with over 9200 retail stores, making it easier for customers to access our products and receive prompt after-sales support, if need be. Additionally, our investment in the local market, including the establishment of a manufacturing plant, has contributed to the nation’s economic development while also strengthening our foothold within the country. We believe that Pakistan is a strategically important market for vivo, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to bring the latest innovations to our customers while contributing to the country’s growth.
How does vivo approach research and development that allows the brand to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to technological advancements within Pakistan?
Our approach to research and development at vivo pivots around the needs and preferences of our customers in Pakistan. Through extensive surveys and feedback, we strive to understand their ever-evolving demands and concerns, which in turn helps us stay ahead of the curve with our innovations. At vivo, we have a “More Local, More Global” approach, with which, we aim to bring global technologies to the Pakistani market in a manner that is accessible to everyone. Pakistan is a unique market, and we recognize the importance of understanding its challenges and opportunities when developing new products and technologies.
Our team conducts rigorous studies and market surveys to understand market behaviour and trends, which helps us to deliver technologically advanced handsets that address the demands of Pakistan’s youth. Our V and X series are prime examples of this, with the former appealing to the trendier lifestyle of the youth, and the latter being a go-to choice for consumers who require professional-grade lenses.
Can you discuss some of the key innovations that vivo has done in Pakistan that showcase vivo’s high level of involvement in Pakistan?
At vivo, we take pride in our camera-centric approach to product development, which has been proven successful worldwide, and especially in Pakistan. Our focus on understanding the evolving needs of our customers has enabled us to develop innovative technologies that resonate with the lifestyles and personalities of our customers. We recognize that image-based self-expression is a significant aspect of modern thinking, especially among Pakistani youth, and we have been instrumental in advancing the field of smartphone photography, by introducing a range of cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance the overall user experience. Among these advancements are features such as Optical Image Stabilization, Electric Image Stabilization, and Gimbal Stabilization, which provide a professional-grade photography experience for users. One of our recent innovations in Pakistan includes the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system offered in our X Series smartphones, which has received a positive response from photography enthusiasts and professionals alike.
We believe in pushing the boundaries of design and innovation, and our commitment to delivering products and technologies that meet the demands of Pakistani customers is reflected in our success in this market.
Under the brand’s customer-centric approach, how does vivo understand and cater to the changing preferences of its target audience to ensure improved customer satisfaction?
At vivo, we place our customers at the centre of our operations by adopting a customer-centric approach to product development. Our BENFEN philosophy centres around connecting with people and understanding their needs, which is critical to creating products that our customers adore. We remain attuned to changing trends and preferences in the Pakistani market, particularly among the youth, who are avidly engaged in image-based self-expression. By engaging in extensive market research and gathering customer feedback, we obtain a deep understanding of their preferences and pain points, allowing us to create innovative technologies that cater to their specific requirements. One of our most prominent offerings, the V25 Series, is a prime example of how we have considered the changing preferences of our target audience. The V25 Series features high-quality camera features and a fashion-forward design, which is something that our customers are increasingly demanding. Overall, we are committed to delivering products that resonate with the lifestyles and personalities of our customers, and we strive to achieve improved customer satisfaction through our customer-centric approach.
Looking specifically at vivo’s impact on the people of Pakistan, can you discuss how the brand has connected with local consumers and added value beyond just selling products?
As a customer-centric brand, vivo is dedicated to providing more than just products. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer care and with service centres spread across Pakistan, we ensure that our customers have a seamless experience by resolving any smartphone-related issues quickly. Furthermore, we celebrate ‘Service Day’ on the third Monday to Wednesday of every month, offering free after-sales services and exciting offers to our valued customers.
At the same time, we also acknowledge that life is characterized by unpredictability and the emergence of unexpected circumstances. Hence, our FAQs page has been crafted to cater to the common queries and concerns that our esteemed customers may encounter. Our FAQs page serves as a valuable resource in empowering our customers to swiftly access the solutions they require. Our adept customer service team is available round the clock to provide guidance and assistance, be it technical glitches or queries on device functionality. We have ensured our accessibility through various channels, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp chat, and a toll-free line, to enable us to promptly address the needs of our customers.
At vivo, we take pride in providing personalized support and adding value beyond just selling products. Our goal is to build lasting relationships with our customers by delivering exceptional service and support at every touchpoint.
Can you explain vivo’s strategy behind collaborating with popular celebrities in Pakistan and their impact on the people of Pakistan?
vivo’s ‘More Local, More Global’ approach involves respecting local talent, culture, and evolving consumer preferences in Pakistan. To foster a strong local connection, vivo partners with leading celebrities such as Babar Azam, Hania Aamir, and Fahad Mustafa, who represent the brand’s values and connect with the common citizen.
The brand emphasizes innovation, cutting-edge design, and perfection in its products to deliver the best to customers. Babar Azam, as vivo’s brand ambassador for the vivo V25 Series and V23 5G smartphones, is a prime example of these traits, being a popular young celebrity who embodies passion and innovation.
To further connect with Pakistani consumers, vivo produces local marketing content with brand ambassadors and collaborates closely with famous photographers and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Pakistan. This ensures that the actual verdict of vivo’s products reaches consumers, helping them make informed decisions. Overall, vivo’s collaboration with popular celebrities has helped the brand to strengthen its local connection and showcase its commitment to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs and preferences of Pakistani consumers.
Considering the brand’s different approaches in terms of technology and their local approach, how does vivo plan to continue catering to this market and meeting their evolving expectations?
Firstly, I am confident that our company will continue to meet the evolving expectations of the Pakistani market. Our unwavering customer-centric approach remains the bedrock of our strategy, and we shall prioritize the needs and preferences of Pakistani consumers as we chart our course forward. It is our firm belief that by localizing our approach, we can better serve our customers and create devices that are tailor-made for the Pakistani market. As a consumer-based technology company, we have always been at the forefront of innovation, and this tradition shall continue in the future. We shall spare no effort in bringing cutting-edge features to our customers, thereby cementing our reputation as a leading player in the Pakistani smartphone industry. Furthermore, we recognize that customer expectations are ever-changing, and we remain committed to staying ahead of these changes by conducting regular market research. Our goal is to provide the latest technology and personalized experiences to our customers in Pakistan while striving to exceed their expectations. With this approach, we are confident that vivo will continue to be the brand of choice for Pakistani consumers, and at the forefront of innovations in the region.
See Also: An Interview With Eric Kong to Know vivo’s visions for 2023