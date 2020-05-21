VIVO Y70s first 5G Integrated SmartPhone by VIVO

The first 5G smartphone in the Y series is releasing soon, the VIVO Y70s. The Y series from VIVO smartphone brand has been a great choice by its users as they are euqipped with the latest technology in an affordable prices. So the latest VIVO Y70s mobile can also follow this series’ same pricing strategy, selling a 5G phone up to $300.

We also discovered that the Exynos 880 5G processor would power the VIVO Y70s. The latter adopts the Cortex-A77 CPU architecture of the latest version of ARM.The chip’s potential peak loading speed will exceed 3.55Gbps. But it is not just Qualcomm and MediaTek who can render high data speed 5G chips.

This chip was, by the way, leaked long ago inside the Vivo Y70s on GeekBench. And that time, we got to learn one of its important components. Generally, the chipset is very similar to the Exynos 980, except for the Cortex-A77 CPU cores, with lower clock speeds. In single-core and multicore CPU tests, the Exynos 880 SoC scored 641 points and 1,814 points respectively.

5 G Mobile Communication mainly has three core high rate (eMBB), wide connection (mMTC) and low latency (URLLC) characteristics. VIVO 5 G smartphones have reached 5 G coverage in the full price market with the coming launch of the VIVO Y70s.

In 2016, VIVO established a 5 G Research and Development Center and joined the international standardization organization 3GPP to help formulate 5 G standards. VIVO has so far applied for more than 2,000 patents for the 5 G invention and presented more than 3,500 5 G policy initiatives to 3GPP. So that’s no surprise to see it rank among the top 10 influences in 3GPP.