Instagram Is Working On New Feature To Let You Share Reels More Easily

Instagram is nowadays working on new features to improve users’ experience. According to the latest reports, the company is now looking for ways to make it easier for you to share Instagram Reels. The social media giant is tipped to be working on a new feature that lets you view a list of Reels you recently shared. In case, if they seem so good, you can spread them around even more.

List of Instagram Reels Can Soon be Shared Easily

According to the latest reports, we have come to know about a new Instagram interface, which shows a brief list of thumbnails of the different Insta Reels. The list is in a particular order according to what the user had recently shared. The major goal of Instagram is to make it easier for users to share Reels. Sometimes you share it once with somebody, then hope to share it again with someone else. So, in that case, it will be quite a handy feature. Reports claim that the thumbnails also include avatars in the bottom right, which actually corresponds to the profile picture of the user you last shared it with. According to Meta:

We all know that Instagram has been paying extra attention to videos for a long time now. This story started back with the release of IGTV in 2018. The company is putting in a lot of effort to make Reels more popular. Last week, Meta also unveiled that it would no longer pay influencers for getting views on Reels. So, it would not be wrong to say that the company is working quite hard to give tough competition to its rival TikTok in a particular section of Reels. Just wait and let’s see when this new feature rolls out. Stay tuned!

