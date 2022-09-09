Instagram to start testing a new repost feature

According to a new report, Instagram is creating a feature that would allow users to reshare material from other accounts. The company intends to begin testing the repost feature with a small group of users soon, but it has not yet made the feature available to the general public.

Advertisement

“We’re researching the option to reshare posts in Feed — similar to how you can reshare in Stories — so users can share what resonates with them, and original authors get acknowledged for their work,” a Meta representative told sources. “We hope to do preliminary testing with a limited sample size very soon.”

According to the report, social media expert Matt Navarra was the first to notice the new feature when he published a screenshot of a new Reposts tab. This tab will most likely collect people’s reshared stuff. As shown in the image, users’ profiles will have the Repost option in addition to the Posts, Reels, and Tagged Photos sections.

Reposts on Instagram, according to the image released by Navarra, will be accessible to your followers in their feeds as well as on your profile on the dedicated repost page.

Because Instagram does not have a built-in option for reposting user content, users must rely on third-party programs. A repost option would lessen the need for sharing workarounds. You can already share a user’s post in your Story, but you can now now do it in your feed. Instagram knows that many users share posts with friends via “Share on Stories” and direct message. Its new goal is to make it simple to share material with others.