Internet Explorer is Retiring on 15 June, 2022

It’s time to bid Internet Explorer farewell. No, this time it’s for real. Those earlier send-offs were only a warm-up. Yes, Internet Explorer’s end has been a long time coming. Such a piece of news is circulating since last year that Internet Explorer will be getting out of the scene for good. This time, Microsoft is announcing once again that on June 15, 2022, you will not see the IE window shortcut on your operating systems anymore.

It’s Official, Internet Explorer is Ending

Microsoft has issued a new warning to users. It states that the desktop version of Internet Explorer will be removed from the latest versions of Windows 10 in June. Anyone who is still using Internet Explorer after that period may be able to get away with it for much longer, though Microsoft aims to upgrade PCs to remove the application entirely shortly after.

When users activate the web button on the computer desktop after that, they may be surprised to see Microsoft Edge appear instead. Edge will take overall basic internet-browsing functions for the Windows OS. It isn’t always a bad thing. While we still don’t like how Microsoft pushes Edge on users, such as via the Windows search feature. It’s not a horrible browser now that it’s Chromium-based, just like Google Chrome.

IE Mode on Microsoft Edge for IE Users in 2022

There are still some individuals and companies who still use IE in 2022. Their number is not many. For them, Microsoft is preserving an Internet Explorer interface in Edge to assure compliance with all of IE’s quirks. Until 2029, this setting will be active.

In January of 2023, IE will be taking a leave from Windows 8 and Windows 7. However, if you have a compelling reason to use those operating systems in 2022, you’re truly taking the piss.

