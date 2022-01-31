iOS 15.4 Beta Brings Face ID mask unlock and Universal Control

Apple has just released the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 public beta to provide more ease to its users. Apple’s latest iOS 15.4 has now added the support for a 120Hz refresh rate in all apps. However, this is not only a useful feature the update has brought. The latest iOS 15.4 beta has come with universal control, Face ID mask unlocks and many more.

iOS 15.4 Beta now Available with Universal Control, Face ID mask unlock, more

This upcoming version of Apple’s mobile software finally enables Face ID when you have a mask on. Additionally, there’s some new functionality for wearers of glasses, although it requires you to set it up with each pair of glasses you wear regularly. Unfortunately, Face ID with a mask doesn’t support sunglasses.

See Also: Apple AirPods Pro 2 to be Released in the Third Quarter of the Year

Up until now, there was partial support for Face ID while you’re wearing a mask. You have to connect the Apple Watch to the same phone. However now, it does not require anymore.

On the other hand, iPadOS 15.4 comes with Universal Control, which allows multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with a single cursor and keyboard. The betas also have a new emoji, Apple Card widget, an option to control keyboard brightness through Control Center on iPad, on-device custom email domain setup, and easier access to SharePlay.

If you want to take these public beta builds, you need to register your device at Apple’s special site. After that, you’ll receive the new software as an over-the-air update.

Check Also: Now You Can Avail 5 Months of Apple Music for Free from Shazam