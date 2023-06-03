Apple’s iOS has always been faster to reach devices than Android. Because iOS is stable whereas Android has varying levels of manufacturer skins which need to be adapted to a new version. It also helps that Apple makes both the hardware and the software, undoubtedly. Now according to the latest stats, iOS 16 is running on 81% of all iPhones.

Apple launched the iOS 16 last September and is already on 81% of the iPhones in the wild. If we limit ourselves to only iPhones launched in the last four years, the figure grows to 90%.

iOS 16 is Now Running on 81% of All iPhones

13% of all iPhones (and 8% of the ones released in the past four years) run iOS 15, and the remainder boot some earlier version.

Over on the tablet side of the fence, 71% of all iPads are already on iPadOS 16, followed by 20% running iPadOS 15. For iPads released within the last four years, iPadOS 16 gets 76% market share again followed by iPadOS 15 with 18%.

For comparison’s sake, the latest numbers from Google arrived back in April, and they showed Android 13 (the latest version, introduced last August) reaching 12% of all devices.

Now, Apple is having its WWDC event starting on June 5 where it will announced the iOS 17. Apple will launch the Apple M series Mac Pro, MacBook Air 15 and Apple Headset in that event too. We will get more details about it in the coming week.

