iOS 16 is Now Running on 81% of All iPhones
Apple’s iOS has always been faster to reach devices than Android. Because iOS is stable whereas Android has varying levels of manufacturer skins which need to be adapted to a new version. It also helps that Apple makes both the hardware and the software, undoubtedly. Now according to the latest stats, iOS 16 is running on 81% of all iPhones.
Apple launched the iOS 16 last September and is already on 81% of the iPhones in the wild. If we limit ourselves to only iPhones launched in the last four years, the figure grows to 90%.
13% of all iPhones (and 8% of the ones released in the past four years) run iOS 15, and the remainder boot some earlier version.
Over on the tablet side of the fence, 71% of all iPads are already on iPadOS 16, followed by 20% running iPadOS 15. For iPads released within the last four years, iPadOS 16 gets 76% market share again followed by iPadOS 15 with 18%.
For comparison’s sake, the latest numbers from Google arrived back in April, and they showed Android 13 (the latest version, introduced last August) reaching 12% of all devices.
Now, Apple is having its WWDC event starting on June 5 where it will announced the iOS 17. Apple will launch the Apple M series Mac Pro, MacBook Air 15 and Apple Headset in that event too. We will get more details about it in the coming week.
