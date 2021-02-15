Since December, Google iOS YouTube app received a first major update that has provided a bug fix to it. One of the major reasons of delay in the updates to iOS versions of Gmail, Docs, Search, and Photos is to avoid Apple’s new privacy labels, but Google has denied and said that it was not the reason specifically. In a January 12th blog post, Google said that it would add the labels to its apps when updates will available.

Last month, a three smaller Google applications saw new versions and now YouTube for iPhone and iPad just received the update.

iOS YouTube App Recieves an Update

Following the last YouTube release (15.49.4) on December 7, iPhone users are now enjoying the version 15.49.6. The release date of the update was officially February 13, but it will take a one week to hit all the devices around the globe. The YouTube team released the generic notes:

Fixed bugs, improved performance, drank way too much coffee

Well, normally, tech companies stop working in the winter holidays, updates usually resume by mid-January. According to some insiders, the lack of releases was due to app nutrition labels, but YouTube filled out the App Privacy section long before this update.

Moreover, in early February, the YouTube family including Music, TV, and Studio, save for Kids, was updated with the Apple requirement. Google said it publicly,

As Google’s iOS apps are updated with new features or to fix bugs, you’ll see updates to our app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details. These labels represent the maximum categories of data that could be collected—meaning if you use every available feature and service in the app.

