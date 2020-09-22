Apple, the leading global smartphone brand, announced that its iPhone 12 series is around the corner. Today, a Twitter user named l0vetodream Tweeted the names of the iPhone 12 upcoming series. According to a Twitter user, the latest iPhone range will be called iPhone 12, the 5.4 inch iPhone will be called iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Pro. iPhone 12 mini will be the Smallest Upcoming Phone from Apple.

Moreover, the iPhone 12 series is expected to be officially announced by the Apple Company in October. Recent reports stated that the smallest iPhone would offer a display screen of 5.4 inches. This makes it really small compared to the iPhone 11 series. Similarly, the small screen clarifies the name iPhone 12 “mini.”

iPhone 12 mini: Smallest Upcoming Phone from Apple

Furthermore, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 will offer a 6.1 display screen. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a widescreen of 6.7 inches. Not only the Pro versions but all of the iPhone 12 range will have OLED displays.

Besides this, Apple is not using any innovative names for its latest upcoming iPhone 1 series. Apple Company should use at least one new name for the iPhone 12 lineup. It has used the same name “mini” in both the Mac computers and iPad series. When talking about the “mini” name, how can we forget to include the” iPod mini” in the list?

All the latest iPhone 12 series are having 5G connectivity, and these phones are powered by Apple’s latest chipset on the 5nm process that is A14. Like iPhone’s latest watch series, iPhone’s latest phones will not have any EarPods and Chargers in the box.

According to the latest reports, all the four iPhone 12 phones will offer 60Hz refresh rate OLED display screens. Similarly, iPhones will have small notches that allow the user to have more status icons to fit at the screens’ top. Well, these are just the rumours and nothing is confirmed from the company yet. let’s wait for more information.

