iPhone 12 series, when will the Apple pull the covers off? No news of Apple iPhone 12 series launch in the Apple product showcase event..

Last week, Apple hosted its September product preview as it does almost every year. That’s when the parallels with ordinary prosecutions cease, though. Although this annual showcase presentation typically focuses on the newest iPhone 12 series with a range of Apple execs spilled over every inch of the new version, the latest camera enhancements, speed updates, pre-order and release date we haven’t seen either of these.

Apple instead used its September event to speak about a revamped iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6 with blood oxygen tracking, a more portable Apple Watch SE, and a subscription based package that allows you to stream Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ for a flat monthly charge. And that was that.

Of course, these announcements are not knocking-iPad Air seems like a fantastic investment and the opportunity to track levels of blood oxygen could show some interesting insights into your well being. But, none of those recent iPhones are fun.

So, why did Apple not pull the covers off its iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro successors?

Apple itself has indicated that, relative to preceding years, the new series of iPhones will be a little overdue. In October or November instead of September, the delay triggered by the current global health crisis is likely to see new iPhone models landing on store shelves.

Apple should of course have announced the new iPhone as normal – and then opened pre-order in early October. That would have, though, left a long cooling-off time between the glitzy unveiling and available pre-orders, which is not desirable. This may be one of the largest iPhone launches ever according to the new whispers. Apple is highly tipped for four new versions to unveil.