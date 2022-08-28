iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro to launch next month

According to rumours, Apple’s upgrade to the Series 8 lineup will feature a new Apple Watch Pro model with a flat screen and an overhauled external design.

Advertisement

Several rumours have stated that a new Apple Watch Pro model would be released this fall, with a Pro joining an upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the current Watch SE. The new model, which is thought to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be larger and more rugged than the others, and is aimed at more active users.

The screen on the Watch 7 is 20% larger than on the Watch 6, and the glass somewhat more curved at the corners. The Apple Watch Pro was originally speculated to include the first overhaul since 2018, although not with flat edges.

Earlier rumours said that the watch will be made of titanium and would cost approximately $900 to $999. Temperature sensors are also speculated to be included in the tougher Apple Watch Pro and the Watch Series 8. The S8 processor, which is likely to be similar to the S7 and S6 CPUs, would purportedly power Apple’s forthcoming watches.

According to sources, Apple believes so, since the Apple Watch Pro will be a ‘One More Thing’ revelation, a tradition pioneered by Steve Jobs in 1999 in which he would withhold important announcements until the conclusion of an event. In 2014, even the first Apple Watch received the One More Thing treatment. The iPhone X, the first iPhone with a notch, was the most recent One More Thing.