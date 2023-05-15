Apple is working on its next iPhone 15 series. The series will include the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, the reports are claiming that this year, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may get delayed due to an upgraded 48MP Camera.

According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will come with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus May Get Delayed Due to Upgraded 48MP Camera

The leak revealed that the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light for improved image quality. However, based on recent supply chain checks, Pu believes the stacked sensor is likely facing yield issues that could result in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus production delays. Apple will most probably launch the iPhone 15 series in September if everything goes well.

Apple first introduced a 48MP camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The lens enables users to shoot 48MP ProRAW photos. It retains more detail in the image file for more editing flexibility.

He was the first to report that iPhone 15 Pro models would no longer feature solid-state buttons due to “design issues.” Moreover, iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame. They will come with an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, an increased 8GB of RAM, and more. Also, iPhone 15 series will have a USB-C port.

Apple itself has not revealed any information regarding this yet.

