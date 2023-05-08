As we are approaching the launch month of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series, we are getting more details about the devices. Now, the latest leak has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be your next favourite smartphone with the thinnest bezels.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max has pretty slim bezels but the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have the thinnest bezels of them all. Leaker Ice Universe has now claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have beautiful, barely-there bezels.
iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Have Thinnest Bezels – Leaked Image Revealed
The leak has posted an image of an iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protector alongside a picture of what the device could look like. Both point to very thin bezels. The phone will have thinner bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro’s 2.17mm bezels. Also, it will also be thinner than the current record holder Xiaomi 13’s 1.81mm bezels.
According to a previous leak, the bezels will also be curved compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max for an Apple Watch-like look.
Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could have a larger 48MP main camera. The Pro Max is highly likely to have a periscope camera. The Pro models may also boast a new chipset. Moreover, the Pro models may have a titanium frame and the device could be less wide and tall, but 5 per cent thicker.
Moreover, the phones will no longer have solid-state volume and power buttons due to higher costs and manufacturing complexity. Apple will most likely launch the series in September. We will keep on getting more details about the upcoming devices in the coming weeks.
