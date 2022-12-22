iPhone 15 likely to use Qualcomm 5G modem

Advertisement

Apple has been included 5G capability in iPhones for some time, but it has always used Qualcomm 5G hardware. There have been speculations that Apple is working on its own 5G modem, but it appears that we won’t see it for at least another iPhone release cycle.

Apple is still working on its own 5G modem, and the upcoming iPhone 15 may have a Qualcomm 5G modem once more. TSMC is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers. The Taiwanese firm manufactures processors for several firms, including Apple and Qualcomm. According to the current source, Apple has made “significant” orders with TSMC for RF chips to be utilised in its next-generation iPhone 15 models.

The report focuses on TSMC’s 6/7nm process nodes receiving a resurgence in demand as a result of this deal, which confirms the probability that these are Qualcomm’s 5G modems.

Because of the industry’s high expectations, the iPhone 15 series is receiving a lot of attention. According to market sources, the flagship model of the iPhone 15 series will include a periscope lens for the first time. Apple will also search for ways to make the gadget smaller and lighter using this camera. Furthermore, the corporation will make significant improvements to the camera capacity.

The iPhone 15 will certainly have the already revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem, a successor to the X65 modem seen in the iPhone 14 series. According to the expert, Apple failed to prepare its own 5G modem in time for the iPhone 15.

So, if you intend on purchasing Apple’s next greatest iPhone when it is released, you can expect it to include a Qualcomm 5G modem. However, considering the X70’s improvements over its predecessor, that should be OK.