iPhone 15 Pro May Temporarily Change Its Color Without Case: Here’s Why?

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone series is finally here. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max are now available in stores in more than 40 countries around the world. People are rushing to get their hands on the new phones and guess what? Apple recently updated its website with an interesting piece of news. According to the silicon giant, holding your new iPhone without a case can temporarily affect the color of the new titanium frame.

Human Hands May Affect iPhone 15 Pro Color

Apple recently added a new section on the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max in a support article on how to clean an iPhone. According to the silicon giant, people who use the new iPhones without a case may see color changes after a while. It’s because “the oil from your skin might temporarily change the color of the outside band.” You can say that the company is confirming the fact that despite the new titanium frame, the new iPhones are still a fingerprint magnet.

The finger prints look shockingly bad 🤯 Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium 🫢 pic.twitter.com/c8laYUPuYf — Andrew Clare (@andrewjclare) September 15, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that this condition is temporary. People can get rid of fingerprints on the iPhone’s frame by wiping it with a “soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth.” There are no words in the Apple article regarding which polishing cloth to use. However, I’m pretty sure Apple would like you to use its own $19 polishing cloth. 😉

“For iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band. Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look.”

Let me tell you that the suggestions for cleaning the latest iPhone series are the same as for older iPhones. Apple suggests users unplug all cables before cleaning the Apple device. Moreover, the company also avoids using cleaning solutions. Compressed air is a big no for cleaning gadgets according to Apple.