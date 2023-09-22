Apple has implemented additional security measures for the packaging of its iPhone 15, offering both retail staff and customers a novel method of confirming the authenticity of the device – although it does require the use of a UV light. To combat the upsurge of fake iPhones often disguised in convincing replica packaging, Apple has introduced an innovative invisible watermarking system. In simple words, Apple introduces secret watermarks for iPhone 15 verification.

Enhanced Security: Apple Introduces Secret Watermarks for iPhone 15 Verification

A video initially shared by a leaker known as Majin Bu on X, originally posted on Weibo by user @Pengnone, demonstrates the process. In the video, an individual shines a UV light on the iPhone 15 box. It reveals hidden watermarks and a QR code designed to aid in verifying the authenticity of the device.

There is some apprehension that counterfeiters may attempt to replicate this watermark. However, the added security likely comes from the QR code itself. It presumably contains a system-verifiable code that would be challenging for scammers to duplicate.

For customers purchasing their iPhones from reputable, well-established retailers, concerns about device authenticity should be minimal. However, those engaging in the resale market or purchasing from smaller vendors may face a higher risk of encountering counterfeit devices.

When in doubt, consumers are advised to cross-reference the device’s serial number with the information provided on the packaging. Additionally, examining the box for any signs of tampering or manipulation can serve as an additional precautionary step to detect potential scams.

The iPhone 15 lineup is currently available for pre-order and is set to hit stores on Friday, September 22. Given the high demand for these devices, it’s crucial for buyers to remain vigilant. Because the scammers may be particularly active during the initial release phase.