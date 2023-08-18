iPhone 15 to Support Up to 35W Charging Speeds

Apple is preparing to launch its most anticipated series, iPhone 15. This year, we will see some major design changes in the iPhone 15 lineup. One of the most prominent changes is the transition to USB-C. Now, some latest reports have claimed that iPhone 15 models could get faster charging speeds of up to 35W.

Not all, but “at least some” of the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are able to charge at this higher speed. At the current time, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models able to charge a bit faster. An increase to 35W would speed up charging times.

Apple does not sell a power adapter with the iPhone anymore. The company recommends a 20W+ charger for fast charging purposes right now. If the ‌iPhone 15‌ models support up to 35W charging, Apple could start recommending its 30W MacBook Air charger or its 35W Dual USB-C charger for maximum charging speed.

Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models would support faster charging speeds due to the transition to USB-C. He said that the faster speeds would be available with MFi-certified USB-C chargers, including the 20W power adapter.

There have been rumours that Apple will limit faster charging speeds to MFi-certified cables and chargers. It is also possible that the fastest charging speeds could be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

In addition to these leaks, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come with a titanium chassis, a new solid-state Action button and an upgraded UWB. Standard iPhone 15 models will move to the Dynamic Island design. The whole range will adopt smarter, cooler stacked battery technology. Moreover, there will be a significant price increase this year.

