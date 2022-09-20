Apple iPhone 15 Series Will Come With USB-C & Dynamic Island: Leak

Apple has recently released its highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. There had been hype regarding this series even after its launch. Everyone is nowadays discussing the all-new smartphones by the silicon giant. While people are anxious about the newly launched series, we have got our hands on some info regarding Apple’s next lineup. Yes, you heard right. I am talking about Apple iPhone 15 Series. Recently, a leak has suggested that Apple iPhone 15 series will include a new naming scheme, USB C, dynamic island, and much more.

iPhone 15 Series Is Expected To Boast High-end Features

The highest-end variants of the iPhone 14 series pack exciting upgrades. They include the all-new Dynamic Island which has replaced the notch. In the screen department, now there is an Always-On Display (AOD) feature. Apart from all that, the cameras have also got some significant improvements as compared to their predecessors. The silicon giant has distinguished between regular and Pro iPhones in several hardware departments this year. In the same way, we expect the difference to be even bigger on the iPhone 15 series next year.

According to the reliable leakster, the upcoming iPhone 15 may include these changes next year:

All variants will reportedly ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C.

Dynamic Island is expected to stop being a Pro exclusive and is tipped to make an appearance on the regular models as well.

Apple might include the newer SoC on the Pro models only. If that came out to be true then regular iPhone 15 models will get the A16 Bionic, while the higher-end ones will get an all-new A17 one.

A new naming scheme might drop the Pro Max label. In that case, we would get iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. This will simplify the naming and will reduce the suffixes to a single word at most.

The 6.7-inch Ultra model which is expected to replace the Pro Max will have exclusive features, apart from the larger display. It will make the 6.1-inch Pro model a middle-range option (of sorts) in the particular line.

Apple is tipped to be working on 8K video recording support. Whether it keeps it as an Ultra or Pro exclusive, it is still unclear.

The company is tipped to be aiming at improving the battery life, particularly on the Ultra model, to last 3-4 hours longer.

We expect the new lineup, iPhone 15 to launch in September 2023. There is still a whole year left in its launch. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Check out: TSMC to start 3nm chip production for M2 Pro for iPhone 15 – (phoneworld.com.pk)