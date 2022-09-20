Apple iPhone 15 Series Will Come With USB-C & Dynamic Island: Leak
Apple has recently released its highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. There had been hype regarding this series even after its launch. Everyone is nowadays discussing the all-new smartphones by the silicon giant. While people are anxious about the newly launched series, we have got our hands on some info regarding Apple’s next lineup. Yes, you heard right. I am talking about Apple iPhone 15 Series. Recently, a leak has suggested that Apple iPhone 15 series will include a new naming scheme, USB C, dynamic island, and much more.
iPhone 15 Series Is Expected To Boast High-end Features
The highest-end variants of the iPhone 14 series pack exciting upgrades. They include the all-new Dynamic Island which has replaced the notch. In the screen department, now there is an Always-On Display (AOD) feature. Apart from all that, the cameras have also got some significant improvements as compared to their predecessors. The silicon giant has distinguished between regular and Pro iPhones in several hardware departments this year. In the same way, we expect the difference to be even bigger on the iPhone 15 series next year.
According to the reliable leakster, the upcoming iPhone 15 may include these changes next year:
|