iPhone 15 USB C Port Mystery – Charging Power Banks Instead?

The Silicon Valley giant Apple is facing a backlash after it launched the new iPhone 15 series a few weeks ago. In the latest news, a source informed that users are now reporting issues with the iPhone’s new USB-C charging technology. Apart from that, there have been complaints about shattering back glass, overheating, battery drain issues, and broken wireless charging reports. Apple has a lot to answer for, but that’s not the end of it.

Moving back to the USB-C charging issue, a Reddit user reported that while he was using his iPhone 15 Pro with an Anker power bank, the phone was charging up the power bank instead. The same issue has been reported while connecting the power bank to the iPad as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anker suggests users charge their iPhones using the USB-A port on the power bank rather than the USB-C port.

It appears that the latest issue may be linked to the iPhone’s newly introduced feature of reverse charging. We have seen this technology This lets your phone act as a power bank for other devices. You can link two phones together with a cable and charge up the one with a lower battery through the other phone.

However, still, this doesn’t imply that the phone should begin charging up a power bank. It is not yet clear whether Apple has fixed this issue with the latest update to iOS 17.

