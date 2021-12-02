iPhone 6 Plus to be Added to Apple’s Vintage Product List Soon

The normal product lifecycle for Apple products is seven years at max. After seven years of the launch of a product Apple stops releasing the updates for that product. The latest add-on to the Apple products is the iPhone 6 Plus. The iPhone 6 Plus, will be added to the Apple Vintage Product List by 31st December, 2021.

A brief history of iPhone 6 series. The 6 series was initially launched back in September, 2014. It has been seven years since its launch. The company discontinued the iPhone 6 Plus handset production and retail selling in 2016; though the basic/ vanilla variant stayed longer and was discontinued in 2018. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus both will be in the Vintage list.

Among Apple products, iPhone 6 series had many such features that were introduced for the first time. This series had played a very tactical role for Apple in the smartphone industry; when Samsung had started wit big screens and more advanced camera modules.

The 6 series has been one of the most favorite and most popular device by Apple. Its sales had reached to up to 222.4 million units in June 2017. It was considered the best selling smartphone of all time.

This 6 series became the most favorite handset cause of its bigger displays (iPhone 6 4.7″ and iPhone 6 Plus 5.5″). The earlier iPhones were in the 4-inch or smaller. The 6 were the pioneers in the “big handsets but slimmer”. The were among those which needed both hands for texting or surfacing or browsing. They were also the first to support Apple Pay. The camera performance and quality improved from this series.

Many people will be having deep attachment with the 6series handsets. We have come across many fans that have not changed their handsets ever since they became the users of iPhone 6 or 6 Plus. This news will be saddening for them. But lets hope the many launches Apple has made, all those devices are also as sturdy and appealing like the 6 series has been.

