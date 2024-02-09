iPhone SE 4 Rumors Hint At A New Design

iPhone SE 4 has been in the pipeline of rumors for a long time. There have been many rumors about the fourth generation iPhone SE that it would come with a new design. A leaker with a mixed track record recently joined the bandwagon by repeating design leaks that have been shared before. According to the new leak, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will look similar to an iPhone 14 with a single camera and a Dynamic Island. Its development seems a bit muddled, however, it is anticipated to arrive in 2025.

iPhone SE 4 Rumors: What We Know So Far

Some other rumors claimed that the upcoming iPhone SE would look similar to an iPhone 16 with the dimensions of the iPhone XR. Moreover, the handset would have a single large camera on the rear and the Dynamic Island. In a follow-up post by the same leaker who disclosed this info, it was suggested not to take this information too seriously. So, we are still not sure as there have been no official words regarding the design yet.

According to the latest rumors, the highly anticipated iPhone 16’s external design will be similar to the iPhone 15. For all those unaware, the iPhone 15 has a slight curve at the base of its aluminum band otherwise it looks like an iPhone 14. So, a design quite similar to the iPhone 16 could just mean it’s an iPhone 14, as some previous rumors suggested. However, the dimensions like that of iPhone XR indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will be larger than the iPhone SE 3.

Based on what has been reported to me, the iPhone SE could have a design very similar to that of the current iPhone 16 still in development. The new iPhone SE will most likely have a single camera instead of the double one of the iPhone 16 models, otherwise it seems that the… pic.twitter.com/Z1Gio4nBRu — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 8, 2024

The single camera and Dynamic Island rumors align with what was previously shared. The iPhone SE 4 camera is tipped to be 48MP to keep it in line with the base iPhone 15 and rumored iPhone 16. These specs seem high for a budget model. Isn’t it? However, it will have been three years since the iPhone 14 by 2025. So, Apple could change any of these rumored features before final production begins. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.