Amazon Leak Confirms iQOO Neo 9 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chip
A recent teaser has unveiled the impending debut of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India. Following its successful launch in China alongside the standard Neo 9 model, significant details about the Indian version have been officially confirmed through a dedicated landing page on Amazon India.
According to the information on the Amazon India landing page, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is scheduled to arrive in February 2024. The device will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, it deviates from the Chinese model’s Dimensity 9300 chipset, which confirms earlier rumors. Additionally, the Indian version will showcase a distinctive white and red dual-tone vegan leather finish and house a dual-camera system.
Beyond these specifications, expectations for the Indian variant include up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is projected to carry a robust 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging. There are rumors that it may incorporate a 6K VC liquid cooling 3D heat dissipation system. The display is likely to feature a 6.78-inch, 1.5K-resolution OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and an integrated in-screen fingerprint sensor.
According to rumors, the device will have a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX920 with OIS) and an 8-megapixel (ultra-wide) dual-camera system. Moreover, it will incorporate a 16-megapixel front camera. It will run on FunTouch OS 14-based Android 14, offering additional features like an IR blaster and dual stereo speakers. With a projected price tag below $480, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is generating significant anticipation in the Indian market.
