Unveiling Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Super Cameras: A New Era in Mobile Imaging.

In November 2022, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform was launched, introducing remarkable camera technology set to revolutionize super smartphone cameras. Now, these cameras have arrived, equipped with the latest AI capabilities, promising extraordinary experiences.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 stands as a testament to intelligent engineering, boasting groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that deliver truly exceptional user experiences. Equipped with the industry’s first-ever Cognitive 18-bit image signal processor (ISP) and real-time Semantic Segmentation, these smartphones offer ingenious capture functionalities, elevating photos and videos to levels reminiscent of National Geographic’s awe-inspiring visuals.

The inclusion of these cutting-edge features has catapulted Snapdragon to the forefront, powering the world’s leading smartphone camera, smartphones with 200-megapixel (MP) photo capture capability, and pioneering the incorporation of 4K Dolby Vision video capture in smartphones.

OPPO Find X6 Pro

The Oppo Find X6 Pro has earned the distinction of being the world’s highest-rated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone camera, as confirmed by experts at DXOMark. Its impressive camera setup includes the Sony IMX 989 QDOL4, a massive one-inch image sensor specifically optimized for Snapdragon, making it the largest sensor available for smartphones to date.

Featuring a trio of 50MP cameras on the rear (50MP wide + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto), the Oppo Find X6 Pro offers 4K Dolby Vision video capabilities and captures photos in High Efficiency Image File (HEIF) 10-bit color depth, boasting over a billion shades of color. DXOMark’s enthusiastic praise highlights the consistently sharp, texture-rich, and low image noise qualities of both photos and videos, a testament to the optimization of these large sensors.

HONOR Magic 5 Pro

Introducing the HONOR Magic 5 Pro, a groundbreaking smartphone equipped with extraordinary features that are certain to leave you amazed. With its impressive 8K video capture capability and Snapdragon’s innovative Always-Sensing ISP, it introduces the world’s first low-power gesture control, setting new standards in user experience.

During testing conducted by DXOMark, the HONOR Magic 5 Pro demonstrated exceptional performance, rivaling the iPhone 14 Pro in many aspects. Particularly notable was its superiority in low-light and indoor conditions, including the ultra-wide camera, where the HONOR proved to be the preferred choice. Additionally, the smartphone excelled in telephoto zoom, especially at medium and long ranges, further solidifying its position as a top-tier device for photography enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, sets new industry standards with its cutting-edge features and innovative technology. This groundbreaking device marks the world’s first smartphone to leverage the Snapdragon Cognitive ISP, enabling real-time Semantic Segmentation on the front-facing selfie camera for unparalleled user experiences.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s rear camera setup is equally impressive, boasting a remarkable 200 MP photo capture capability, along with the ability to shoot 8K videos. Additionally, the smartphone incorporates electronic image stabilization (EIS) to ensure smooth and steady video recording.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra proudly introduces Samsung’s very first smartphone equipped with a 200MP image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2. This sensor incorporates enhanced pixel technology and an increased full-well capacity, promising to deliver breathtaking mobile images for future premium smartphones.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro showcases an impressive photographic prowess, featuring the massive one-inch image sensor, Sony IMX 989 QDOL4, expertly optimized for Snapdragon. Its triple camera array on the rear, adorned with Leica lenses, comprises a 50MP wide, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto lens, promising stunning image quality and versatility.

Moreover, the Xiaomi 13 Pro excels in video capture capabilities, supporting both 8K video capture and 4K Dolby Vision video capture, ensuring an exceptional visual experience for users. With its cutting-edge camera technologies and premium features, the Xiaomi 13 Pro stands as an impressive contender in the smartphone photography landscape.

Vivo X90 Pro +

The Vivo X90 Pro+ joins the league of impressive smartphones, equipped with the Snapdragon-optimized Sony IMX 989 QDOL4 image sensor and 4K Dolby Vision video capture capability. In addition to these remarkable features, it also boasts the world’s largest and fastest ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max, offering users a seamless and secure biometric authentication experience.

Capturing more memories with more impressive features

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 introduces a range of cutting-edge camera features that redefine smartphone photography and video capabilities:

8K HDR Video Capture

8K Dolby Vision Video Capture

Real-time Semantic Segmentation (Cognitive ISP) during 8K Video Capture

1-Inch Image Sensors

10-bit HEIC Photo Capture

Impressive 3.2 Gigapixels per second performance

Advanced 18-bit ISP technology

Support for DOL and HDR Image Sensors

Astounding 200 MP Capture resolution

Innovative Always-Sensing ISP functionality

With these extraordinary features, the smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 allow you to showcase your travels in stunning detail to your followers and capture cinema-level videos of your family’s most cherished moments. Truly, these cameras deliver unparalleled capabilities that are exclusive to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices.

