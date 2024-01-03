Islamabad Police Online FIR Portal isn’t Working – Here’s the Proof!

The web-based portal of the Islamabad Police responsible for lodging FIR (first-hand information) is not working because of some technical glitch at the backend. We found out when we tried to lodge an FIR for a robbery. Moreover, the app version of the portal is also not working, even after trying multiple times. Therefore, we urge the Islamabad Police to fix it as soon as possible to save citizens from inconvenience.

Problems with the Web Portal:

As you can see in the given video, we are not able to choose any nationality under the complainant country tab. So, after mentioning all the other information, when we click on register, it gives us an error written in red, telling us to choose any nationality. It is pertinent to mention here that we have tried multiple times from different devices, and the same issue kept appearing.

Problems with the App Portal:

Simultaneously, when we tried to lodge an FIR through the app version, some other technical glitches appeared. First, a pop-up appeared telling us that we had reached our maximum limit, though we had never lodged an online complaint before. When we tried again, another pop-up appeared, this time showing a problem with the password, as you can see in the given video.

Conclusively, we request the Islamabad Police to promptly address and resolve these technical issues to ensure a seamless and efficient platform for citizens to register FIRs.

