Lost Report Filing: Reporting Lost Items to the Police in Islamabad

Are you worried about any lost or missing valuables, documents, or anything else and want to lodge an FIR with Islamabad Police? Well, if this is the case, then you are in the right place. It can be anything, ranging from assets (gold, diamonds, cash) to formal documents (CNIC, arms license, passport, etc.). There are different documents and processes involved in registering an FIR for different things.

How much time does Islamabad police take to find stolen things after an FIR has been lodged?

After an FIR has been lodged, the time can vary for Islamabad Police to recover those items. It is because of many factors, including the intricacies attached to the case, the availability of evidence, the resources of the police department, and the level of priority related to the case. Therefore, it’s important to note that there isn’t any fixed or guaranteed timeframe for the recovery of stolen or lost items.

In some cases, stolen items may be recovered comparatively quickly if there is substantial evidence or any leads that the authorities can follow. However, in more complex cases, it may take more time to locate and recover stolen property, and there is no particular time frame that can be offered.

In case of a missing or lost CNIC & Islamabad Driving License

Documents Required:

Copy of CNIC and Copy of Driving License

No affidavit is required.

If you don’t have a copy of your CNIC, then an affidavit would be required with your CNIC.

Take the aforementioned documents with you to the nearest police station and file an FIR.

In case of Missing other valuable items

Documents Required:

Copy of CNIC

An Affidavit.

The applicant has to visit the nearest police station and take the aforementioned document with him to register an FIR.

In case of the loss of the following items:

Property Documents.

Arms License.

Cheque Book, Bank Pay Order, Saving Certificate, etc.

If you have lost any of the aforementioned documents, you will have to consult the concerned police station, and they will tell you what documents and procedures are required for filing an FIR.

In case of Missing / Loss of Vehicles Documents.

Documents Required:

A copy of CNIC

An affidavit.

Images of Engine No. and Chassis No. are printed in color or black and white.

Take the aforementioned documents with you to the nearest police station and file an FIR. Afterward, the Vehicle Verification Officer will inspect your vehicle after you have submitted the documents.

Point to be noted:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What should I do if I’ve lost something in Islamabad?

If you’ve unfortunately lost anything in Islamabad, the first thing you need to do is visit the concerned police station in the area.

What information do I need to provide while filing a lost report?

While filing a lost report, you will be required to render details about the lost item, such as its description, serial numbers (if available), and the location and date where it was lost. In addition to that, you must also provide your contact information.

Is there a specific timeframe within which I should report a lost item?

The ideal thing is to report the loss as soon as possible. The quicker you report it, the better your chances of recovering the lost items. Any delay in reporting may make it more difficult to trace or recover the lost items.

