It’s Official: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 GEN 1 is Manufactured by Samsung

The details regarding the new chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 GEN 1, built on 4nm processor was circulating on the internet for sometimes and even before its launch, many Chinese tech giants came forward to announce that they will be including it in their upcoming flagship devices. After that on the launch event, the company told minor details of the chipset. However, nothing was shared about the manufacturer of it until now. Now the executives from the company have come forward to reveal the mastermind behind the 8 GEN 1 chipset.

Shockingly, it is revealed that Samsung has made this chipset, and Qualcomm of the biggest chip maker will rely on Samsung Foundry for debuting its high-end chipsets just like with the Snapdragon 888 (2020). Previously the older snapdragon models including Snapdragon 865 (2019) and Snapdragon 855 (2018) were manufactured by Taiwan’s TSMC. It seems that Qualcomm will be relying on Samsung for some time now.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 GEN 1 is Manufactured by Samsung

This news is official since it has come from Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon, who named the manufacturer at the Q&A session of the company’s annual summit. Other than him, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm’s Mobile, Compute, and infrastructure business, Alex Katouzian also told that this chipset is not made by TSMC when enquired by the reporters.

This collaboration between Qualcomm and Samsung seems fine since Galaxy S22 series will likely be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some markets and the Dimensity 2200 in others.

While we were discussing that Samsung has not come forward with the Qualcomm new chipset this time and might be possible that Chinese company win the race of including this high-end chipset in their devices, but it seems now it is impossible for them and Samsung might have already worked upon it behind the curtains.

