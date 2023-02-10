Twitter Is Reportedly making Millions Of Dollars From Previously Banned Accounts

Advertisement

According to some latest reports, Twitter is making millions of dollars from a handful of some of its previously Twitter banned accounts or you can say most infamous users. According to new research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), Twitter generates up to $19 million a year in advertising revenue from just 10 accounts that were banned from the platform once.

Company Generates A Good Amount Of Revenue From Just 10 Previously Twitter Banned Accounts

According to some reports, Twitter is making a heft amount of money from just 10 accounts that were previously banned for publishing hateful content and dangerous conspiracies. The Twitter accounts were reinstated after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The point worth mentioning here is that the group includes a number of high-profile accounts associated with extremism and conspiracy theories. Moreover, it also includes those belonging to influencer Andrew Tate, Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, prominent anti-vaxxer Robert Malone and the Gateway Pundit.

In order to know about their reach and engagement, CCDH analyzed nearly 10,000 tweets from these accounts during a 47-day period in December & January. According to their analysis:

“on an average day, tweets from the ten accounts received a combined total of 54 million impressions. Projecting this average across 365 days, the accounts can be expected to reach nearly 20 billion impressions over the course of a year.”

Reports claim that Twitter ads cost an average of $6.46 per 1,000 impressions. So, CCDH came up with a total figure of up to $19 million in estimated annual ad revenues across the banned accounts. The point worth mentioning here is that the estimates may not be a precise accounting of how much Twitter might be making from these users, however, it demonstrates quite clearly how valuable a small number of highly polarizing accounts can be for any platform. CCDH wrote:

The report also shows several instances when ads from prominent advertisers appeared next to offensive and inflammatory posts from these users. For instance, a Prime Video ad directly underneath a tweet from Andrew Anglin. There are many other examples like that. The company also recently announced plans to allow even more previously banned users to appeal their suspensions. Let’s see what happen next.

